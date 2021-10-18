The first photo with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana appeared on the web | News | News

The first shot with Kristen Stewart in the role of Princess Diana appeared on the Web, reports CNA on January 28.

Filming has already begun on Spencer, a biographical drama directed by Pablo Larrain. Set at the Royal Sandringham Estate, the film will show three days in the life of Diana, including Christmas in the early 1990s, when the princess decided to divorce her husband, Prince Charles.

According to Stewart, the film is “an emotional immersion in who Diana was at a turning point in her life.”

The film will also star Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris, but what roles are not yet known.

Filming is taking place in Germany and the UK and is expected to be released later this year.

It was announced last year that Stewart will play the Princess of Wales née Diana Francis Spencer. The British in social networks were outraged by the choice of the American actress for the role of Lady Dee.

The director himself called Kristen “one of the greatest contemporary actresses” who “can be mysterious, gentle and very strong”, which is what the filmmakers need.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles divorced in 1996. On the night of August 31, 1997, Diana died in a car accident in Paris. The car in which she was traveling at high speed crashed into a wall in a tunnel under the Alma Bridge. The princess was hospitalized, but she died a few hours later.