The first selfie of Liam Hemsworth with his beloved Gabriella Brooks appeared on the network

The 31-year-old actor and 25-year-old model do not share joint pictures on Instagram, although they have been dating for more than a year. Lovers do not advertise their relationship, but they also do not hide tender feelings for each other in public – to the delight of the paparazzi, who sometimes manage to capture a couple in Australia or the USA. Sometimes Gabriella Brooks can also be seen in family photos of the Hemsworth clan.

On the model’s birthday, her friend shared archival footage with the birthday girl, and netizens were delighted to find Liam in one selfie. True, you need to take a closer look at the photo: you don’t notice Thor’s younger brother right away. The couple’s fans hope this is just the beginning of a big romantic photo spam.

For the first time, they started talking about the romance between Liam and Gabriella in December 2019. A few months earlier, the actor broke up with his wife Miley Cyrus, with whom he had a very difficult 10-year relationship. The singer then quickly switched to Caitlyn Jenner, and then to Cody Simpson, another Australian handsome. Now her heart, as far as the press knows, is free.