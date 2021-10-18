https://ria.ru/20211018/nato-1755092823.html

The Foreign Ministry called the condition for the resumption of relations with NATO

The Foreign Ministry called the condition for the resumption of relations with NATO – Russia news agency, 10/18/2021

The Foreign Ministry called the condition for the resumption of relations with NATO

Until NATO abandons its strategy of containing Moscow, interaction with the alliance will be difficult, the deputy head of the Russian delegation to the First Committee said … RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

2021-10-18T18: 48

2021-10-18T18: 48

2021-10-18T19: 46

NATO

Russia

in the world

UN

andrey belousov

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation)

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156142/49/1561424926_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_1152e6df1cc71a998875ad5ee95e63c2.jpg

UN, 18 October – RIA Novosti. Until NATO abandons its strategy of containing Moscow, interaction with the alliance will be difficult, said Andrei Belousov, deputy head of the Russian delegation to the First Committee of the UN General Assembly. He noted that the organization is constantly building up its military potential and intensifying military operations near the Russian borders. At the committee meeting, the diplomat stressed, that today “steps are required to improve the situation, as well as a focus on the conscientious implementation of existing agreements, including the Vienna Document.” According to him, “additional voluntary measures of transparency are useful.” We propose to agree on de-escalation measures, including a mutual decrease in military activity along the border of Russia and NATO countries, on improving mechanisms for preventing incidents and dangerous military activities, “Belousov said. Earlier, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that from November 1, Russia will suspend the work of the permanent mission and other bodies for contacts with the North Atlantic Alliance. Also, the NATO military mission in Moscow will not function indefinitely, and the information bureau will be closed. One of the ambassadors of NATO member states in Moscow can perform the functions of emergency communication with Russia at the discretion of the alliance, the Foreign Ministry added. The organization previously revoked the accreditation of eight employees of the Russian permanent mission and reduced the number of permits to ten. As Lavrov noted, this decision was not explained to Moscow . According to him, Moscow “will no longer pretend that any changes in relations are possible in the near future.”

https://ria.ru/20211018/uvedomleniya-1755090304.html

https://ria.ru/20211018/kosachev-1755089136.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156142/49/1561424926_170 0:2899:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_3919e8d9757ce28a9c1f7d735f7e728d.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

nato, russia, in the world, un, andrei belousov, ministry of foreign affairs of the russian federation