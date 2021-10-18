The Foreign Ministry explained how it will contact NATO after the closure of the bureau :: Politics :: RBC

After the suspension of the work of the Russian mission, Moscow will maintain urgent contacts with NATO through the ambassador to Belgium. The Foreign Ministry suggested that the alliance entrust similar functions to a diplomat from a NATO member country in Moscow

Photo: Jean-Christophe Guillaume / Getty Images



The Foreign Ministry offered NATO to entrust the functions of maintaining urgent contacts with Russia to one of the ambassadors of the NATO member countries in Moscow. This is stated in the statement of the department.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that Russia would suspend the work of its NATO mission in Brussels from November 1, and the organization’s information bureau would stop operating in Moscow.

The Foreign Ministry said that now emergency contacts between Moscow and NATO will be supported by the Russian ambassador to Belgium. “At the discretion of the alliance, one of the ambassadors of NATO member states in Moscow can perform similar functions,” the ministry suggested.

In addition to the closure of its representative office and the information bureau of the alliance, Russia will suspend the activities of the NATO military liaison mission in Moscow, the accreditation of its employees will be revoked from November 1.