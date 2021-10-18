The founder of Gulagu.net named the name of the programmer who transmitted the video with the torture of prisoners

Sergey Savelyev. Photo: Gulagu.net

“Now we can call his name,” Osechkin said.

According to Osechkin, “unprecedented security measures” are being taken against the programmer. He noted that Gulagu.net did not publish the full name and photo of the informant prior to his arrival in France, because otherwise “the Russian special services – specifically the FSB and SVR officers – could have cut him off in the countries where he moved and tried to avoid prosecution.” …

Osechkin added that Sergei Savelyev removed from Russia more than two terabytes of data from the Federal Penitentiary Service, and “international investigative journalists” already have access to the files.

He also spoke about the circumstances of Sergei Savelyev’s detention and sending to the colony. According to him, the FSB special forces officers detained the programmer in Krasnodar in August 2013 after he received a certain package, which he did not even open. Later it turned out that there were music speakers with 5-6 kilograms of synthetic drugs hidden in them.

During the arrest, Savelyev was beaten and his lip was torn. According to Osechkin, after the arrest, the programmer was placed in a pre-trial detention center in the Krasnodar Territory. According to Savelyev himself, for two months he was beaten weekly by FSB investigators and operatives, demanding to confess to involvement in drug trafficking. Osechkin added that during the investigation there were no attempts to identify the senders of the parcel to Savelyev. “Most likely, someone just decided to ‘cut down stars’ on a young Belarusian who came to visit his friends in Krasnodar for several months,” Osechkin said.

Earlier it was reported that Savelyev was serving time in the Saratov region and served cameras and video recorders in a tuberculosis hospital (OTB-1).

According to Osechkin, on September 24 this year, Savelyev was detained in St. -that provocations to implement and criminalize our human rights activities ”.

After that, Savelyev left for Minsk and contacted Gulagu.net, after which his evacuation abroad began. In Minsk, the programmer, according to Osechkin, noticed outdoor surveillance, and in his apartment he found “objects that resemble something related to bugs.”

Osechkin did not name the route by which Savelyev went abroad, noting that other oppositionists and human rights activists could subsequently use the same route.

In early October, Gulagu.net announced that it had received a video archive of torture and rape of prisoners in various colonies. After the publication of several videos from OTB-1, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on sexual abuse of prisoners, three high-ranking officers were fired from the FSIN.

In mid-October, Osechkin said that the Federal Penitentiary Service had asked Gulagu.net for a video archive of torture, and human rights activists handed over some of the materials to the department.

Sergei Savelyev was in one of the countries of North Africa and flew to Paris on the night of October 16.