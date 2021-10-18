The head of the Ministry of Health of Latvia called for an immediate lockdown :: Society :: RBC

The Latvian Ministry of Health warned that without urgent adoption of strict measures, mortality from COVID-19 will rise sharply, and doctors in hospitals “will soon have to choose who will live and who will not.”

Severe restrictions designed to stop the further spread of COVID-19 in Latvia must be introduced immediately, otherwise doctors in hospitals “will soon have to choose who will live and who will not,” said the country’s Minister of Health Daniel Pavluts.

“We are on the edge of an abyss,” the head of the Ministry of Health warned in an interview with TV3, pointing out the need to minimize the number of contacts between people.

According to the Latvian authorities, over the past day, 1253 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been detected in the country, seven people have died from the disease. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,897 people have died from the coronavirus in the country, over the past week the number of infections and deaths has increased by 1.5 times, and the load of the covid intensive care units has approached 100%.

“The lockdown should be implemented immediately. We must join forces to stop the virus. ” wrote Pavluts on Twitter.