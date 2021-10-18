the head of the Pentagon goes on a tour of the Black Sea countries, but with an eye on Russia – InoTV

07:18 TASS: A student started shooting at a school near Perm The student started shooting at a school in the village of Sars in the Perm Territory, no one was hurt.

07:11 Sakhalin Minister of Health gets sick with COVID-19 The Minister of Health of the Sakhalin Region, Vladimir Kuznetsov, isolated himself due to the presence of coronavirus infection.

06:53 New rules for connecting to gas entered into force in Russia New rules for connecting land plots to gas distribution networks have come into force in Russia.

06:36 The EP called on Poland to lift the ban on media work near the border with Belarus Member of the European Parliament from Belgium Assita Kanko called for the lifting of the ban on the work of journalists near the Polish-Belarusian border, which was previously imposed by Warsaw. This is stated in the appeal of the deputy to the European Commission regarding the situation with migrants in the border zone between the countries. RT got acquainted with the document.

06:19 Monument to those killed in the Great Patriotic War caught fire in the Amur region The monument to those killed in the Great Patriotic War, erected in the village of Erofey Pavlovich, Skovorodinsky District, Amur Region, caught fire.

06:00 The State Duma proposed to establish maximum permissible prices for tuition in universities State Duma deputies Vasily Vlasov and Vladimir Sipyagin proposed to determine the ceiling for tuition fees in Russian universities. A copy of the letter addressed to the Minister of Science and Higher Education of Russia Valery Falkov is at the disposal of RT.

05:49 The head of the Pentagon in Georgia said that the United States is ready to strengthen its defenses Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin arrived in Georgia.

05:32 Guterres commented on inequality in vaccine distribution UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the uneven distribution of COVID-19 vaccines is leading to the development of new strains.

05:09 Russia and China complete exercises in the Sea of ​​Japan Russia and China have completed the joint naval exercise “Sea Interaction”, which took place in the Sea of ​​Japan.

04:42 The CAR Armed Forces will continue their mission against the backdrop of the ceasefire The armed forces of the Central African Republic and their allies will continue to carry out their mission following the ceasefire.

04:19 Blinken discussed Afghanistan with Qatar Foreign Minister US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed the situation around Afghanistan with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdel Rahman Al Thani.

03:49 Five earthquakes recorded near the Kuriles Five earthquakes with a magnitude of up to 5.1 were registered by seismologists on Monday in the Pacific Ocean near the Kuril Islands.

03:30 Venezuela will report the kidnapping of Saab diplomat to international authorities Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that the country’s authorities will appeal to international organizations with a statement about the abduction of diplomat Alex Saab, who was extradited to the United States.

03:14 Egyptian government agencies will require mandatory vaccination In Egypt, from November 15, they will require a negative PCR test for coronavirus from unvaccinated civil servants to enter the workplace.

02:52 Service life of Stiletto intercontinental missiles extended The service life of the UR-100N UTTH Stilett intercontinental missiles has been extended until at least 2023.

02:32 Germany offered a dialogue with Russia over the gas situation in Europe Co-chairman of the Union 90 / Greens party Robert Habek on the air of ARD called on the German authorities to discuss the situation on the European gas market with Moscow.

02:14 Rosgvardia denied reports of a fight for maroon berets The official representative of the Russian Guard, Valery Gribakin, denied information about a fight in the Stavropol Territory during trials for a maroon beret.

01:58 The head of the Pentagon will visit Ukraine and Georgia US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin begins his European visit, during which he will visit Ukraine, Georgia and Romania, as well as Belgium.

01:20 Dormitory of St. Petersburg State University was evacuated due to reports of a man with a grenade The SPbU dormitory on Solidarity Avenue was evacuated due to reports of a man with a grenade.

01:04 Tutberidze’s team congratulated Khromykh and Shcherbakova on the medals of the Budapest Trophy tournament The team of figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze reacted to the performance of Russian athletes Maya Khromykh and Anna Shcherbakova at the Budapest Trophy tournament in Budapest, Hungary.

00:53 Huseynov apologized to Shlemenko for a clash in a duel of views before the fight Russian mixed-style fighter Artur Guseinov, after being defeated by Alexander Shlemenko in the main fight of the EFC 42 tournament in Sochi, apologized to his opponent for the clash in the duel of views.

00:47 CSTO has increased the number of participants in maneuvers in Tajikistan to 4 thousand The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) begins on October 18 maneuvers with the participation of four thousand troops in Tajikistan near the border with Afghanistan.

00:41 Team Spirit players reveal how they will spend over $ 18 million in prize money to win TI10 The players of the Russian esports team Team Spirit answered the question of how they will spend the prize money for winning the grand final of the largest Dota 2 tournament – The International 10.

00:26 At the award ceremony of the figure skaters at the tournament in Budapest, the old Russian flag was taken out At the awards ceremony for domestic figure skaters after the women’s singles competition at the Budapest Trophy tournament in Budapest, Hungary, the old Russian flag was taken out.

00:24 21 wildfires extinguished in Russia per day Forest fire services in Russia extinguished 21 wildfires per day on an area of ​​1,446 hectares.

00:16 Team Spirit captain comments on the team’s victory at The International 10 Player and captain of the Russian esports team Team Spirit Yaroslav Naydenov, also known as Miposhka, shared his emotions from winning the grand final of the largest Dota 2 tournament – The International 10.

00:10 Huseynov after the defeat from Shlemenko spoke about the problems before the fight Russian mixed-style fighter Artur Guseinov commented on the defeat to Alexander Shlemenko in the main match of the EFC 42 tournament in Sochi.

23:58 Vasily Utkin reacted to Team Spirit’s victory at The International 10 Well-known sports journalist Vasily Utkin commented on the victory of the Russian e-sports team Team Spirit in the grand final of the largest Dota 2 tournament – The International 10.

23:55 Zelensky did not rule out the possibility of exchanging Medvedchuk for Ukrainian citizens The exchange of the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk for Ukrainian citizens is possible only if the politician is found to have Russian citizenship. This was announced by the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

23:52 Barcelona won a strong-willed victory over Valencia in Example Barcelona defeated Valencia in the ninth round match of Spanish football Example.

23:41 Juventus beat Roma in Serie A match Juventus Turin defeated Roman Roma in the match of the eighth round of the Italian football Serie A.

23:37 Bastrykin will be reported on the progress of the investigation of the case of methanol poisoning in the Urals The investigation of the criminal case on the poisoning of 18 people with methyl alcohol in Yekaterinburg was put under control in the central office of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

23:34 Shlemenko – after the victory over Guseinov: I will declare myself again Russian mixed fighter Alexander Shlemenko thanked his fans after defeating compatriot Artur Guseinov in the main match of the EFC 42 tournament in Sochi.

23:27 Golovin called Team Spirit’s victory at The International 10 a huge success The footballer of the Russian national football team and the French Monaco Alexander Golovin reacted to the victory of the national e-sports team Team Spirit in the grand final of the largest Dota 2 tournament – The International 10.

23:21 Kazakhstan expressed interest in restoring trade ties with Afghanistan Kazakhstan and the Afghan authorities have expressed interest in restoring trade and economic ties. This was reported by the press service of the Kazakh leader.

23:20 Annenkova won silver at the Rhythmic Gymnastics Challenge Cup Russia’s Irina Annenkova took second place in the hoop exercise at the Rhythmic Gymnastics Challenge Cup in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

23:08 Nurmagomedov explained his joke about McGregor and Bastrykin Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov commented on his scandalous joke about Irish fighter Conor McGregor, Dagestanis and the head of the SK of Russia Alexander Bastrykin.

23:04 Terrorists carry out 11 attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria The Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria said that militants of the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra * carried out 11 attacks in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the SAR.

23:01 Russian national football team congratulates Team Spirit on victory at The International 10 The Russian national football team congratulated the national e-sports team Team Spirit on winning the grand final of the largest Dota 2 tournament – The International 10.

22:50 Fiorentina reported Kokorin’s injury The press service of the Fiorentina football club confirmed that the Russian forward of the team, Alexander Kokorin, was injured.

22:48 More than 45 thousand cases of coronavirus detected in Britain per day In the UK, 45 140 people were diagnosed with coronavirus infection per day, the total number of recorded cases of COVID-19 in the country reached 8 449 165.

22:38 At the end of the Netherlands championship match, the tribune with Vitesse fans collapsed At the end of the match of the ninth round of the Netherlands championship between NEK and Vitesse, the tribune with the guests’ fans collapsed.

22:34 Group “Earthlings” performed a song in honor of the return from the ISS of the film crew The Soviet and Russian rock group Zemlyane performed the song “Grass at Home” in honor of the return from the ISS of the film crew with cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko.

22:26 French Ambassador left Belarus at the request of Minsk French Ambassador Nicolas de Bouillant de Lacoste left Belarus at the request of Minsk. This was reported by the AFP agency with reference to the official’s statement.

22:25 The Russian Computer Sports Federation spoke about the victory of Team Spirit at TI10 Dmitry Smith, President of the Russian Computer Sports Federation, reacted to the victory of the national team Team Spirit in the grand final of the largest Dota 2 tournament – The International 10.

22:10 The bailiffs began a compulsory collection of 26 million rubles from Facebook The bailiffs have begun a procedure to enforce 26 million rubles from Facebook in administrative fines for refusing to remove illegal content.

22:09 Tarasova commented on the victory of the figure skater Khromykh at the Budapest Trophy tournament Honored coach of Russia in figure skating Tatyana Tarasova reacted to the victory of Maya Khromykh among women at the Budapest Trophy tournament in Budapest, Hungary.

22:01 Figure skaters Akopova and Rakhmanin win pair skating at the Budapest Trophy Russians Karina Akopova and Nikita Rakhmanin won gold in the competition of sports pairs at the Budapest Trophy international figure skating tournament in Budapest.

21:53 Three children died in a fire in a private house in the Nizhny Novgorod region Three children became victims of a fire in a private house in the working village of Voznesenskoye in the Nizhny Novgorod region. This was reported in the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.