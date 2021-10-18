“The head of the Russian mafia” Mikhail Tansky was charged – Gazeta.Ru

The prosecutor’s office of the Southern District in the district court in Jerusalem charged Mikhail Tansky and two of his accomplices Dmitry Chervinsky and Vladislav Kozchuk with extortion with the use of violence and other crimes, reports NEWSru.co.il…

According to the newspaper, it was possible to identify the suspects thanks to the introduction of a secret police agent.

On September 20, the Israeli police announced that they considered Mikhail Tansky one of the most influential representatives of the Israeli criminal world. In the local media he was called “the leader of the Russian mafia.” It was reported that along with him, 15 more suspects were also detained. They are charged with illegal arms and drug trafficking, blackmail, racketeering, illegal use of weapons and kidnapping.

The court also imposed a ban on the dissemination of any information that could lead to the disclosure of the identity of the agent or his family members embedded in the criminal community.

In December 2020, the Spanish police detained eight Russians on charges of involvement in the Russian mafia.