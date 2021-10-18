https://ria.ru/20211018/gaz-1755092339.html

The head of the "Ukrainian GTS Operator" accused Gazprom of blackmailing Europe

KIEV, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The volumes of gas not supplied to the EU countries may exceed 5 billion cubic meters if Russian Gazprom does not book the capacity of the Ukrainian GTS, Sergey Makogon, General Director of the Ukrainian GTS Operator said on Monday. additional capacities for the transit of natural gas through the territory of Ukraine from the Russian Federation to the EU. European markets immediately reacted with an increase in prices by almost 12%. … If Gazprom does not continue to book additional capacities and continues to underutilize the already booked capacities of the Ukrainian gas transportation system, then the volume of undelivered gas in the EU will amount to more than 5 billion cubic meters by the end of the heating season 2021-2022 and almost 2.3 billion cubic meters by the end of the 2021 calendar year, “Makogon wrote on his Facebook. According to him, starting from October 1 of this year gas transit through Ukraine decreased by about 24-25 million cubic meters per day to 86 million cubic meters meters per day. “Contrary to the statements of the leadership of the Russian Federation, we do not see the desire of the Russian Federation to increase gas supplies to the EU. Now there is an opposite trend in terms of reducing transit through Ukraine to the EU. Gazprom’s statements about filling the first string of Nord Stream 2 with gas are a direct allusion to the fact that Europe can get additional volumes only through Nord Stream 2. Blackmail continues, “Makogon wrote. Earlier in October, Gazprom reported that the company’s gas exports to non-CIS countries, according to preliminary data, increased by 15.3% in January-September, to 145.8 billion cubic meters of gas. the largest indicator for nine months in the entire history of supplies (in 2018 – 149.2 billion cubic meters) .In particular, the company increased gas supplies to Turkey (by 138.3%), Germany (by 33.2%), Italy ( by 14.2%), Romania (by 305.6%), Serbia (by 125.2%), Poland (by 11.2%), Bulgaria (by 52.5%), Greece (by 10.8% ), Finland (by 17.5%). Russian President Vladimir Putin said on October 13 that the Russian Federation has increased, not reduced gas supplies to Europe, while other suppliers have reduced them by 14 billion cubic meters, half of which comes from the United States. ” Gazprom in September announced the complete completion of the construction of Nord Stream 2, and since June, work has been underway to certify the pipeline operator as an independent pipeline operator to start gas supplies. noted that the agreement on gas transit to Europe through Ukraine will remain in force for the entire period of its validity, and even after its completion, Moscow does not intend to abandon Ukrainian transit. Kiev believes that this project threatens the energy security of Ukraine and Europe.

