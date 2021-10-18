Readers of the Japanese edition of Yahoo News Japan, after watching the film “Kunashir” by the French director of Belarusian origin Alexander Kozlov, called on the Russians to leave the island of the same name. The publication drew attention to this. URA.RU…

The film tells about life in Kunashir and is replete with dull landscapes with abandoned houses, writes URA.RU. This spectacle made a strong impression on the Japanese, who began to write in the comments demanding the return of the island in particular and the South Kurils in general.

“We must offer Russia: return the islands, and then we will not persecute you and demand compensation in connection with intonation to Siberia. The Russian inhabitants of the islands can be resettled to other regions, since they themselves moved to the South Kuriles some time ago, “wrote a user with the nickname” To “, adding that Russians should be stopped in Japan, as there may be spies among them.

The person who signed “Chc” called the USSR a marauder who attacked Japan in violation of the neutrality pact – “although there were no direct clashes between the USSR and Japan during the entire war.”

A Googoo reader noted that Tokyo needs to become a real threat to Moscow in order for Russia to start responding to Japan’s demands.

Formerly political scientist and orientalist Yevgeny Satanovsky statedthat the Japanese authorities want a full-scale armed conflict with neighboring countries, which could turn into a Third World War.