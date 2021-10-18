The largest and most powerful wind turbine in the world will start working in Denmark in a year

One of the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturers, Vestas, has announced plans to install a prototype of the world’s most powerful 15 MW offshore wind turbine in Denmark. The company said in a statement that the prototype, known as the V236-15 MW, will be installed in the second half of 2022 at a test center in West Jutland. The system is expected to begin generating power in the fourth quarter of next year.

According to Vestas, the turbine will be 280 meters high and the blades will be 115.5 meters long. The prototype will be installed onshore for easy access during testing. The turbine is expected to produce up to 80 gigawatt hours per year. Vestas says its performance will enable it to provide electricity to about 20,000 European households, while preventing over 38,000 tons of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere.

While Vestas claims its prototype will be the tallest and most powerful wind turbine in the world, other companies are also developing giant generators. In August, MingYang Smart Energy shared details of the huge new MySE 16.0-242 offshore wind turbine. It will have a height of 264 meters and a blade length of 118 meters. The generator’s capacity will reach 18 MW. The Chinese company intends to install a prototype in 2023.