The main candidate for children’s ombudsman was the head of the Institute of education :: Politics :: RBC

Her most likely replacement, Natalia Agra, has been heading the Institute for the Study of Childhood, Family and Education of the Russian Academy of Education since last year. Agra is 43 years old and has four children.

Initially, Agra’s work was associated with the advertising business: she held the position of director of business development in the communication group ADV, executive director, then vice president of Media Arts Group.

What Media Arts Group is known for Media Arts Group, like the ADV group, was a partner in Russia of the American communications holding Interpublic. One of the founders and co-owners of Media Arts was the current Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, who was then involved in the development of sports marketing in the group. In 2005, Chernyshenko headed the bid committee for the Sochi Olympics and left Media Arts. He told Vedomosti that he had sold his 30% in the advertising group. In 2006, the application committee became one of the clients of Media Arts, and in 2007 it was replaced by the Sochi-2014 organizing committee, which was also headed by Chernyshenko. Agra left Media Arts in 2009. For the next decade, Media Arts remained a small advertising holding, significantly inferior to the market leaders. In 2016, the industry publication AdIndex drew attention to the fact that one of the legal entities Media Arts is pledged by Chernyshenko, who at that time was already heading Gazprom-Media. Subsequently, most of Media Arts’ legal entities were liquidated. In place of the group, the Media Plus agency, representing the German holding company Serviceplan, started working.

In 2005, Agra graduated from the Moscow Institute of Public Utilities and Construction with a degree in commerce.

In 2011, she founded and headed the non-profit organization “Center for the Promotion of Safe Traffic in Transport” Movement without Danger “. It was from this NGO that Agra was elected to the Public Chamber in 2020, where she became deputy chairman of the commission on social policy, labor relations and support for veterans.

The Safe Movement website says that the organization has formed a team of highly qualified experts who develop management and communication projects in the field of road safety in Russia and the CIS countries, as well as “within the framework of international projects”.

One of the projects of the center – “Childhood without Danger”, aimed at informing about the correct transportation of children, once became the winner of the presidential grants competition.

Agra is a member of the Public Council under the Ministry of Transport, is a postgraduate student at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration with a degree in sociological sciences.

In August, Agra took part in a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with social activists, where she proposed to create an Internet platform for psychological assistance to children. In response, Putin called the proposal absolutely timely and instructed the Ministry of Education to implement it.