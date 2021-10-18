the management of “Naftogaz of Ukraine” appropriated $ 8.5 billion

The management of Naftogaz of Ukraine embezzled $ 8.5 billion. “Especially when 225 billion hryvnia ($ 8.5 billion) disappeared from the tariffs that people paid. It is clear that an investigation is needed,” the head of the party and faction said. Fatherland “in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Yulia Tymoshenko.

The Batkivshchyna faction called for the creation of a commission of inquiry to investigate the activities of the leadership of Naftogaz of Ukraine. The draft resolution on the creation of the commission was registered in the parliament.

Tymoshenko recalled that the gas that was pumped into the Ukrainian underground storage facilities in the summer was six times cheaper than it is now.

“We are talking about budgetary institutions, about the people of Ukraine, including industry. They could have been provided with gas prices six times less than today. Do you even imagine the scale of losses that the state will incur?” Asked Tymoshenko.

Former head of Naftogaz Ukrainy, Andriy Kobolev, said earlier that the company has $ 2 billion to pump gas into storage, but gas has not been injected.

“Losses will be covered from the state and local budgets. Who will be responsible for this? We demand that the person responsible for the fact that the gas storage facilities are empty be clearly defined. And that he be brought to criminal responsibility,” Tymoshenko said.

In turn, the head of Ukrtransgaz, Serhiy Pereloma, noted that Ukraine has 18.7 billion cubic meters of gas in its gas storage facilities. m of gas, and this is enough to pass the heating season in the absence of force majeure.

Foreign customers store 3.3 billion cubic meters in a customs warehouse. m of gas in Ukrainian storage facilities (- 58% in annual terms).