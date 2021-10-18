The media found out who will play Steven Spielberg’s father in a biopic about the director

https://ria.ru/20210409/spielberg-1727614922.html

MOSCOW, April 9 – RIA Novosti. The media learned that actor Paul Dano, known to viewers for his roles in the films “The Swiss Knife”, “Oil”, will play Steven Spielberg’s father in a biopic about the Oscar-winning director, Deadline reports. The Golden Globe nominee will play a key character alongside Michelle Williams (Brokeback Mountain, Venom, 7 Days and Nights with Marilyn), who was previously cast as Spielberg’s mom. The upcoming film will be based in part on events from the director’s childhood growing up in Arizona. Steven Spielberg has talked over the years that his time in the area has inspired many of his films, and Spielberg will co-write the screenplay with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner. The shooting of the biopic, according to Deadline, will begin this summer. The film is expected to premiere in 2022.

