The media has a record of how Bastrykin scolds the investigator of the TFR

At the disposal of the 47news portal was an audio recording of how the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, scolds the 26-year-old investigator of the Vsevolozhsk department of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Leningrad Region Vladislav Megrelov. The silovik was hospitalized in the hospital after being thrashed at the reception of the population by the head of the TFR. The reason was the criminal case on the death of a man, whom, according to his mother, was killed “like in a movie”, which she saw, and the security officer Megrelov calls the incident an accident.

from the page of the TFR in the social network “VKontakte”

Earlier it was reported that one of the reasons for criticizing the investigator was that the security officer graduated from an economic university. “We are recruiting students from a specialized economic university to work as investigators. Siberia was in touch now. There, a graduate of our academy didn’t even do a damn thing, excuse me, until the case was taken to the central office. Therefore, I ask. What’s so sad and boring? Why come to us then, Lieutenant? Go to the economy, there is at least some money spinning, spinning. And then confusing headaches. These victims didn’t like you very much. Why?” – Bastrykin asked Megrelov.

“I’m sorry. Perhaps … “- the investigator began to make excuses, but he was interrupted by the head of the ICR:” Once again! Are you standing on the guard, saying “I’m guilty”? You explain the choice. Why the Investigative Committee after an economic university? “

Megrelov begins to speak, Bastrykin interrupts again: “Listen, at the law faculty of the Investigative Committee, I often go there, teach no one! No prestige, no. There remained deeply aged pensioners and green youth who didn’t eat anything either in theory or in science. It is a problem today to train good personnel. Especially for the Investigative Committee. Here. There I appointed an official check, because I was still rude and rude. There, too, misfortune happened, her husband and brother died. The only thing that the victims remembered was that he was rude and sent away. You are the same? Better or worse, what do you think? “

“Well, what brought you to work with us? Come on, when we will see you again, ”Bastrykin asked Megrelova. “The desire to work, to investigate criminal cases,” he replied. “Oops! How did you investigate? – retorted Bastrykin. – You see, you could make mistakes during the investigation, but you are accused not of unprofessionalism, but of passivity. Any young beginner investigator makes mistakes, but it’s immediately obvious that he wants to be next-to-wa-te-lem, or so, he came to hang out and sit. Ksiva is good, the Investigative Committee sounds. And what, it’s not that. We have to prove it with difficulty. I had occasions at the reception when they were praised for the case. I said why do you praise him? And that is why, this is why and this is why. And what to praise you for? “

Then he asked the investigator how old he was. After receiving the answer, he said: “And my dad returned from the front at 22 years old. I have already fought, four years have passed since the war. You are 26, and you still walk young. That’s what I’m talking about. You have a problem how to do less. Some, of course, not all. But get more. I don’t just run in. This generation is hard for you. Because they were brought up in different conditions. Here is my mother sitting opposite. The trouble. She lost her son, her sister lost her brother. This in itself is an incentive to bite into this matter. And from morning to night to understand this. And you have one, second and third, you sit here. Economist. Sergey Tikhonovich (head of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Leningrad Region), come on, join us. Let him look for a job in another place, and in his place – a normal person. In general, your Vsevolozhsk region has always been different! As trouble – so Vsevolozhsky. Some damn area. And there is always a problem with the investigation department. Who is in command there now? “

“I’m talking about the attitude towards people. To people and to business. Dy-dy-dy-dy-dy-dy. Here are the people sitting. They are unhappy with your department. Attitude, indifference, bureaucracy. Here’s what. The problem today is not forensics. There is a whole main Directorate in the Central Office. I can send for help. This is not about forensics, but about the attitude towards people. The trouble. Tragedy, she lost her son. She will not give birth to another one for sure, ”Bastrykin said.

“Okay, young lieutenant, from a different generation. What year of birth do they get? 95th? Well, that’s it, the dashing 90s have passed, the 2000s are already. There in St. Petersburg in 1991, I remember, cards were introduced for both vodka and bread. There was nothing to eat. You don’t even remember that. And we remember. The blockade of Leningrad was only because the city was saved, because there was indifference. Almost a million children were taken out through the Road of Life. This is how Leningrad fought. Not only the military with some kind of skills, but also the attitude towards the people who are next to you. I can forgive in Siberia there, just talking, okay. There is Siberia, there are laws. But Leningrad. Here is an example in relation to the older generation. To such a misfortune, when the son does not understand why he passed away. And I hear: yes, yes, then someday I’ll call, and let’s all go farther. And how is this woman so attentive. District link commander, report, why do you have such officers? Why such an attitude towards people? ” – continued to argue the head of the TFR.

“Well, you’re not a Leningrader,” Bastrykin continued to reproach his subordinate. – I see. Behavior, face and appearance. I have Kuban relatives from the south, I am proud, but there everything is like this. I liked Leningrad, I liked the city. Previously, you would not have been allowed close, but now you can. And even from the Faculty of Economics, I signed up for us here. So go back to the Kuban region, to the Cossacks and tell us why you were fired. They will guide you on the right path with a nut. Below the back will pass as it was before. It can be seen that you are not ours. You behave like that. “

“Take it away,” says Bastrykin. – Let him go to his place. Will be a miner or a stoker. Well, in St. Petersburg you will find a job, in short. You can get a job as a Chaldean. Well, it’s just outrageous especially that I see in Leningrad. I cannot be indifferent. They just came in large numbers. Either the Asians are running out, now the Kirghiz, now the Tajiks, now the Krasnodar people come in large numbers. Come back. “

