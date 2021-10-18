The members of the “cinema crew” Peresild and Shipenko are waiting for a pool and massage

https://ria.ru/20211018/kinoekipazh-1754983826.html

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. On the first day of rehabilitation, actress Yulia Peresild, actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko, who returned from space, will receive an in-depth medical examination, a swimming pool and massage, Alexei Grishin, head of the medical department of the Cosmonaut Training Center, told RIA Novosti. “The first day after the flight is a period of acute rehabilitation. on this day, the flight participants undergo medical examinations: biochemical blood tests, ultrasound examinations of internal organs, Doppler examinations of blood vessels. returned to earth on the morning of October 17, landing in the steppe of Kazakhstan. The actress and director arrived on the ISS on October 5. At the station, they filmed the world’s first feature film in space.

