https://ria.ru/20211018/grazhdanstvo-1755101762.html

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus offered to revoke citizenship for work in Western countries

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus offered to deprive citizens of citizenship for work in Western countries – RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus offered to revoke citizenship for work in Western countries

The head of the department of the main directorate for combating organized crime and corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus Vyacheslav Orlovsky proposed to deprive citizens of … RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

2021-10-18T19: 24

2021-10-18T19: 24

2021-10-18T19: 46

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus

in the world

Belarus

citizenship

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/36363/98/363639826_0:23:2049:1175_1920x0_80_0_0_bc8fd82c27cfd769bb731b4f6783de27.jpg

MINSK, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Vyacheslav Orlovsky, head of the department of the main department for combating organized crime and corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus, proposed to deprive the citizens of Belarusians who left the republic and work in the interests of Western countries. only about the loss of citizenship by persons who acquired this citizenship, and did not become Belarusians by birthright … I think we need to look further. the right to be called Belarusians, “Orlovsky said in an interview with the state newspaper SB Belarus Segodnya, published on his website on Monday. He explained that” today persons who have acquired Belarusian citizenship may lose it if they are found guilty by a court verdict in the commission of a number of crimes – extremist, terrorist or causing serious harm to interests Belarus “. “This list also includes Article 361 of the Criminal Code (Calls for actions aimed at causing harm to national security – ed.). It is worth noting that we have been developing these changes (to legislation – ed.) For two years,” Orlovsky continued. in his opinion, if the Belarusians “turned away from the country, why can’t the country turn away from them”? “As a result, they will not be able to come to Belarus in a free manner, they will not be able to participate in electoral processes, the social and political life of the state,” said a representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. After the presidential elections held in Belarus on August 9, 2020, which Alexander Lukashenko, who, according to the Central Election Commission, received 80.1% of the vote, mass opposition protests were held in the country, for the suppression of which the security forces, among other things, used special means and special equipment. On February 11, the KGB of Belarus announced that the situation in the country had stabilized, the peak of the protests had passed, their manifestations had practically disappeared. seizure of state power by unconstitutional means, attempted terrorist attack. Relations between Belarus and Western countries after the elections deteriorated sharply, the European Union, Great Britain, the USA, Canada and a number of other countries gradually introduced sanctions against Belarusian officials, as well as enterprises, accusing Minsk of election violations and human rights violations. Lukashenka accused the West of direct interference in the situation in the republic, noted that the unrest is directed by the United States, and the Europeans “play along” with it. Among the countries from which protest actions are coordinated, he named Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Ukraine. A number of representatives of the Belarusian opposition went abroad, in particular, to Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine, including opposition leaders who conduct their activities from there.

https://ria.ru/20211018/ekstremizm-1755091213.html

https://ria.ru/20211018/lukashenko-1755005807.html

Belarus

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/36363/98/363639826_226-0:1822:1197_1920x0_80_0_0_cd2e257b109b0ebe2d0c1134f73fe418.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus, in the world, Belarus, citizenship