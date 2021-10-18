https://ria.ru/20211018/alkogol-1754996051.html

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported details of alcohol poisoning of a girl in the Orenburg region

UFA, 18 October – RIA Novosti. Alcohol, which poisoned a 7-year-old girl in the Orenburg region, was sold to her friends by the victim’s grandmother, all the participants in the incident and the parents of the minor were brought to administrative responsibility, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the region reported. -year-old girl from Guy with toxic surrogate alcohol poisoning. The girl was discharged after receiving medical assistance. “The police found that a 7-year-old girl, together with her 17-year-old friend, had consumed alcoholic products brought by a 15-year-old teenager. After that, the young victim felt nauseous and returned home, where she told her mother everything.” – said in the message of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Orenburg region. It turned out that the boy’s grandmother sold alcohol. “Regarding a 58-year-old woman from whom alcohol was purchased, administrative protocols have been drawn up on” illegal sale of goods, the free sale of which is prohibited or restricted “and” illegal retail sale of alcoholic and alcohol-containing food products by individuals, “the regional police said. In addition, all the participants in the incident and their parents were brought to administrative responsibility. “Currently, the alcohol-containing liquid is sent for examination. The check on this fact continues, upon completion a procedural decision will be made. The injured girl was prescribed outpatient treatment and was allowed to go home, “the regional Interior Ministry said.

