The Ministry of Labor named the number of families who received a mother capital for their first child

The Ministry of Labor named the number of families who received a mother capital for their first child – RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

The Ministry of Labor named the number of families who received a mother capital for their first child

770 thousand families have already received maternity capital for their first child, said the Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov.

2021-10-18T14: 09

2021-10-18T14: 09

2021-10-18T14: 21

society

State Duma of the Russian Federation

Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Labor of the Russian Federation)

maternal capital

Anton Kotyakov

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. 770 thousand families have already received maternity capital for their first child, said the Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov. He recalled that maternity capital for the first child began to be provided in 2020. “This opportunity has already been used by 770 thousand families,” the minister said, speaking at a committee meeting in the State Duma. He also noted that from April 15, maternal capital is provided automatically , without submitting an application, and in this mode more than 1.3 million families have already received it.

2021

