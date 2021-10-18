The Nobel Peace Prize is given undeservedly

According to Viacheslav Volodin, people received the Nobel Peace Prize in violation of the criteria for the prize.

The Nobel Peace Prize has been received many times by people who have not made a significant contribution to the rallying of peoples, the elimination or reduction of the number of standing armies or the development of peace initiatives, as Alfred Nobel bequeathed to evaluate. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin stated this.

“The Peace Prize was received by Mikhail Gorbachev. His reign led to the disunity of peoples, the largest geopolitical catastrophe of the twentieth century – the collapse of the USSR. Obama got in the very first year of his presidency, when it was definitely premature to talk about any results of his work. As time has shown, his tenure in power is the Arab Spring, the revolution in Libya, armed conflicts in Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq, ”wrote Viacheslav Volodin in his telegram channel.

He also remembered Aung San Suu Kyi, a Myanmar politician and fighter for democracy and freedom, who received the award in 1991. “More than a quarter of a century later, in August 2018, the UN mission accused the government, headed by Aung San Suu Kyi herself, of the genocide of the Muslim Rohingya people,” Volodin said indignantly. Also undeservedly, according to the speaker of the State Duma, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali, received the Peace Prize, who subsequently unleashed a civil war, threatening oppositionists and civilians with artillery.

This year, Filipino journalist Maria Ressa and editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta Dmitry Muratov received the Nobel Peace Prize. The Nobel Committee noted Muratov’s efforts to defend freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace. The laureate decided to spend part of the funds on the treatment of children with spinal muscular atrophy, as well as on helping the media, recognized by foreign agents in the Russian Federation. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Muratov himself could become a foreign agent.