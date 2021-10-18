The Nobel problem: why the Russian authorities are worried about the awarding of Dmitry Muratov

The text published by Vyacheslav Volodin on his Telegram channel is a worthy example of the openness and responsiveness of the people’s choice. The speaker did not conceal his thoughts on the topic of concern to society. I didn’t even wait for them to take shape into something more holistic and consistent.

And that’s right – a dear egg for Christ’s day. True, Christ’s Day itself – the Nobel Peace Prize awarding to Novaya Gazeta editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov, which served as a pretext for the questions addressed to the speaker, and, accordingly, for the text answering these questions – is never mentioned in Volodin’s telegram revelations.

At first, by the way, it was thought that Vyacheslav Viktorovich decided to slightly correct, supplement his first public congratulation of the laureate, which turned out, to put it mildly, rather dry.

It was literally said the following: “I have known Muratov for a long time, I am glad for him. As for the Nobel Peace Prize itself, it raises many questions about the choice of laureates … “

But no, Volodin began to develop not the theme of joy, but doubts about the quality of the award itself: “Mikhail Gorbachev received the Peace Prize. His reign led to the disunity of peoples, the largest geopolitical catastrophe of the twentieth century – the collapse of the USSR … For what was the award given to ex-US President Barack Obama? .. In 2019, Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali became the laureate. After that, he unleashed a civil war in his country … It is obvious that such decisions discredited the Nobel Peace Prize. “

According to Volodin, the institution of the prize is in urgent need of radical reform: “The credibility of it, perhaps, will be able to return the introduction of the procedure for withdrawing the prize in case of revealed facts of crimes, violations against human rights and freedoms.”

Arguing from an everyday point of view, Volodin chose, perhaps, not the best moment to express his painful thoughts. It was probably possible to postpone criticism of the award. Otherwise, one involuntarily gets the impression – more than a distinct one – that the speaker is actually not too happy for Muratov, whom he has known for a long time.

But politicians have their own reasons. State concerns for Vyacheslav Viktorovich, apparently, are much more important than any old personal acquaintances. And concern number 1 is internal political stability, that is, translated from television propaganda – preservation of the current system of power in an unchanged form.

Is it possible to ensure it in conditions when Dmitry Muratov will, as one of our well-known politicians put it, “hide behind the Nobel Prize like a shield”? And even more so if, God forbid, he moves under the guise of the “Nobel Prize” on the political stage? There are already rumors that Muratov would make a good presidential candidate from the united opposition. Problem…

No, the risk is, of course, small. But the one who is careful, as they say, and God protects. It is better to be on the safe side just in case, it is better to cut short the Nobel laureate from sin and “suppress” the value of the prize itself, so that no one has any harmful illusions on this score.

Well, concern number 2 is, of course, world harmony. One can fully agree with Vyacheslav Volodin: not all Nobel Peace Prize winners are equally useful for humanity, not all received the award deservedly. And even more of those who did not live up to the hopes associated with them. However, the world, alas, is generally unfair.

The mistakes of the Nobel Committee are just a special case of this global outrage. Wherever you go, it’s the same everywhere: the unfair distribution of material wealth, awards, titles, government positions …

And, of course, we must somehow fight this. But the path chosen by Volodin is by no means optimal. It is high up to God, far away from Oslo. Can’t reach it. The speaker expressed indignation at the imperfections of the “Nobel Prize”, as well as suggestions for improvement – what a dead poultice. If it reaches the ears of the members of the Nobel Committee, it will only strengthen those in their rightness.

But there is another way – much more affordable and effective. As the previous Nobel Peace Prize laureate from our Palestinians, Mikhail Gorbachev, said – and Volodin, perhaps, will not argue with this behest of his – “perestroika begins with oneself.”

The seat of a State Duma deputy can also be regarded as a prize. Including in a purely financial sense. For example, last year the average monthly salary of a deputy was 467 thousand rubles. If we consider that a rare deputy in our country limits his activities for the benefit of the people to one convocation, then in total he will be enough for the “Nobel Prize”. And even not one.

What if we introduce a procedure for the revocation of deputy mandates in case of revealing facts of violation of the rights and freedoms of citizens by parliamentarians? For example, the deputy voted, for example, despite his election promises for raising the retirement age, supported laws driving “non-system” opposition underground, labeling uncontrolled public activists and journalists as “foreign agent”, rejected a proposal to conduct a parliamentary investigation of torture in the prison system – get out of lower house!

This, of course, will not solve all the world’s problems. But in Russia they will obviously decrease.