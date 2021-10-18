The number of cases of COVID-19 in Russia exceeded 8 million

During the same period, 998 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 died in the country. The total number of deaths for the entire time of the pandemic, according to the headquarters, reached 224 310. The record for the death rate was recorded on October 16. Then 1002 people died from him.

In the statistics of the operational headquarters on mortality, only those cases where COVID-19 became the main cause of death are taken into account. Rosstat from April last year to August 2021 counted over 413 thousand deaths. The service includes in the calculations both those who died of other diseases against the background of the coronavirus, and those who were diagnosed with the infection after death.

Due to the aggravation of the epidemic situation, mandatory vaccination or QR codes for visiting public places and public events were introduced by Kabardino-Balkaria, Chechnya, Perm Territory, Bashkiria, Udmurtia, Chuvashia, Tatarstan, Mordovia, Karelia, Komi, as well as Nizhny Novgorod, Ulyanovsk, Samara , Kaliningrad region and other regions.