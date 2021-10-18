The number of large Bitcoin holders grew by almost 2% in five weeks :: RBC.Crypto

The number of addresses that store from 100 to 1,000 bitcoins has increased by 254 in more than a month

The number of large Bitcoin holders in the past five weeks has grown by 1.9%, according to data analytical company Santiment. Analysts say that during this period, the number of addresses that store from 100 to 1,000 bitcoins increased by 254.

In five weeks, the rate of the first cryptocurrency rose by 40%. On the night of October 16, the price of bitcoin exceeded $ 62.9 thousand for the first time in six months. The last time the asset was traded at this level was in mid-April, when its value renewed its historical maximum at around $ 64.8 thousand.

After the rise in bitcoin price above $ 60 thousand, the capitalization of the digital asset market has renewed its historical maximum, exceeding $ 2.6 trillion. The last time the cryptocurrency market capitalization renewed its all-time high in mid-May. Then the figure exceeded $ 2.55 trillion.

