https://ria.ru/20211018/gaz-1755045130.html

The parliament demanded to declare a state of emergency due to the gas situation

The parliament demanded to declare a state of emergency due to the gas situation – RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

The parliament demanded to declare a state of emergency due to the gas situation

The Ukrainian party “Batkivshchyna” demands to declare a state of emergency in the energy sector due to the critical situation with gas reserves in the country and inflated tariffs … RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

2021-10-18T15: 02

2021-10-18T15: 02

2021-10-18T15: 02

in the world

Ukraine

Batkivshchyna party

Yulia Timoshenko

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/1a/1742880498_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cf7e11b1e0ff9ee69b5af66204d8e239.jpg

KIEV, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The Ukrainian party “Batkivshchyna” demands to declare a state of emergency in the energy sector due to the critical situation with gas reserves in the country and high tariffs for housing and communal services, party leader and deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Yulia Tymoshenko said on Monday. This year, for the first time in Ukraine, tariffs for heat and hot water is established by the local government, not the central one. Mayors of a number of cities said earlier that the rise in gas prices would force them to raise tariffs for these services. To prevent an increase in tariffs, the government and local authorities agreed to sign a memorandum, which, in particular, provides for subventions to compensate for part of the cost of heat supply. the collapse, which already today negatively affects payments and can put people on the brink of survival, “Tymoshenko said during a meeting of the conciliatory council of the leaders of parliamentary factions. According to her, the situation with gas reserves remains critical -” they simply may not be enough for the whole winter – and this topic requires special verification and punishment. ” gas is six times cheaper than today. Gas not pumped in, losses will be covered from the state th budget and from local budgets of Ukraine. Who will be responsible for this? Those responsible for disrupting the filling of gas storage facilities were brought to justice, “Tymoshenko said. She also demanded the creation of a temporary commission of inquiry in the Rada, which will find out” who thwarted the plan to fill the storage facilities in the summer. “

https://ria.ru/20211018/gaz-1755018209.html

https://ria.ru/20211017/zelenskiy-1754946747.html

Ukraine

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/1a/1742880498_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f61b0c4a42f2c2cdc304cd36a1aba5ac.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, Ukraine, Batkivshchyna Party, Yulia Tymoshenko, Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine