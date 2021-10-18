The President of the Czech Republic can no longer work, but remains in office. What’s next?

2 hours ago

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Milos Zeman at the 2016 NATO meeting. His state of health has been causing concern for several years, but until recently he was able to carry out his duties.

Czech President Milos Zeman can no longer fulfill his duties for health reasons.

This was announced at a special briefing by the speaker of the Senate (upper house of parliament) of the Czech Republic Milos Vystrchil, who received an official letter from the Central Military Hospital in Prague.

The hospital director also told Vystrchil that the forecast was “highly uncertain” and that Zeman’s return to work was “unlikely.”

The 77-year-old president was rushed to the hospital on October 10. He did not allow doctors to divulge his diagnosis. His assistants initially insisted that Zeman’s hospitalization would not prevent him from performing his duties. They also declined to comment on rumors leaked to the media that the president was suffering from serious complications from cirrhosis.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Central military hospital, where the president of the Czech Republic is now. The diagnosis has not yet been reported

Now Czech lawmakers will have to decide whether to release Zeman from work in accordance with the 66th article of the country’s constitution. However, such a move must be approved by a majority of both the Senate and the lower house of parliament, the first meeting of which after the recent elections will take place no earlier than November 8.

“Unfortunately,” Vystrchil said, “we have no other option but to decide when and how we will use Article 66 of the Constitution.” It says that the main powers of the president should be divided between the prime minister and the speaker of the lower house of parliament.

In the event that both chambers (the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies) declare the president incapacitated “for serious reasons”, he will formally remain in his office, but his responsibilities will be divided between other officials. This measure can also be temporary – for example, until the moment when and if the president recovers and can return.

Photo author, Krokodyl Photo caption, Sitting room of the Senate, the upper house of the Czech Parliament

In this case, the main function of the president after the recent elections – the appointment of a new prime minister – should be transferred to the speaker of the lower house.

The situation now remains uncertain, because the party of the current Prime Minister and Zeman’s personal friend, Andrei Babis, came only second in the elections, while the first was a coalition of three parties: the Civic Democratic Party, the Civil Democratic Union and the center-right party TOP. The coalition members argue that now the speaker of the lower house should be their person and, therefore, it will depend on him who will become the new prime minister.

Zeman’s incapacity, if confirmed by both chambers, will be a serious blow to Andrei Babish, as Zeman previously said that he would appoint him prime minister even if his party loses its majority.

In addition, the president could delay the appointment of a candidate from the winning coalition, or even appoint someone else entirely.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, The presidents of the Czech Republic and Germany inspect the guard of honor. It’s hard to say if Zeman will return to his residence

Babis, however, has already promised that he will not cling to power and will refuse the post of prime minister, even if offered to him.

So far, the leaders of the Senate intend to meet with the leaders of all parliamentary parties on Tuesday, October 19 to discuss next steps.

Last week, Zeman signed a resolution, according to which the first meeting of the parliament of the new convocation should take place on November 8.