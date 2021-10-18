The President of the Czech Republic can no longer work, but remains in office. What’s next?

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
164

Milos Zeman at the 2016 NATO meeting

Photo author, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Milos Zeman at the 2016 NATO meeting. His state of health has been causing concern for several years, but until recently he was able to carry out his duties.

Czech President Milos Zeman can no longer fulfill his duties for health reasons.

This was announced at a special briefing by the speaker of the Senate (upper house of parliament) of the Czech Republic Milos Vystrchil, who received an official letter from the Central Military Hospital in Prague.

The hospital director also told Vystrchil that the forecast was “highly uncertain” and that Zeman’s return to work was “unlikely.”

The 77-year-old president was rushed to the hospital on October 10. He did not allow doctors to divulge his diagnosis. His assistants initially insisted that Zeman’s hospitalization would not prevent him from performing his duties. They also declined to comment on rumors leaked to the media that the president was suffering from serious complications from cirrhosis.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here