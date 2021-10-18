The price of cereal for oatmeal has reached a record :: Business :: RBC

RBC sent inquiries to X5 Group (Pyaterochka, Perekrestok and Karusel networks), Magnit and Auchan.

For the first time in 10 years, prices for buckwheat in stores exceeded RUB100 per kilogram



Read on RBC Pro

Why oatmeal is getting more expensive

The main reason is the growth of purchase prices from suppliers, says Dmitry Bolotov. Suppliers, he said, this year have repeatedly warned of an increase in wholesale prices, citing a significant increase in the cost of raw materials, packaging, low yields, a reduction in acreage, drought, as well as difficult harvesting conditions in a number of key regions where oats are grown – in Siberia and the Urals.

Last year, at the end of summer, prices for oat flakes for oatmeal porridge already broke records: then oats rose in price due to unfavorable weather conditions in the regions of Siberia, where about 40% of the total oat crop is harvested (in particular, the Altai Territory and the Novosibirsk region suffered in the past year due to drought).

Oatmeal prices hit historic highs



The main part of the cost of oatmeal is grain, and, according to suppliers, oats have risen in price by more than 30% over the year, Bolotov continues. In addition, the cost of packaging and ingredients that are part of oatmeal porridge has increased – freeze-dried berries and fruits, sugar, milk powder.

The prices at which suppliers buy oatmeal have increased by an average of 30% since spring, explains Dmitry Leonov, deputy chairman of the Rusprodsoyuz association of food producers and suppliers. Some suppliers buy oatmeal from factories, from which they themselves produce flakes, and some – ready-made oat flakes, pack them up and sell them under their own brands. The increase in prices is associated with an increase in the cost of not only raw materials, but also packaging, as confirmed by the company “Russian Product” (also produces rolled oats).

In the Altai Territory, which accounted for almost 9% of the total oat harvest in 2020, the average price of oat flakes from manufacturing plants as of October 10 was 28.6 thousand rubles. per 1 ton, whereas a month ago, on September 10, it was 26.6 thousand rubles, the Institute for Agricultural Market Studies (IKAR) told RBC. Wholesale companies that sell bulk oatmeal had average prices in September 2021 of RUB 31.9 thousand. per 1 ton, in October they have already grown to 32.5 thousand rubles. for 1 t.

It is noteworthy that in September 2020, prices from manufacturers and wholesalers were even higher than this year: 30.1 thousand and 32.1 thousand rubles, respectively. for 1 ton. But a year ago, the wholesale was still selling relatively cheap products that came from manufacturers in previous months. Then, in September 2020, the producers just started to rise in prices due to the fact that the stocks of the 2019 harvest were almost over, and the new one had not yet begun to be processed, explains IKAR Deputy Director General Irina Glazunova.

Mishustin instructed to prepare new measures to curb food prices



The increase in wholesale prices for oats was influenced by a decrease in production and a deterioration in the quality of grain in the 2020 harvest due to bad weather, Dmitry Leonov points out. The sown area of ​​oats, according to Rosstat, has been falling for at least the last three years: in 2021, 2.3 million hectares were sown, which is 5.9% less than in 2020. The oat harvest last year was 6.6% lower than in 2019: a total of 4.1 million tons were harvested.

The decrease in oat sowing areas primarily affects fodder (grain that is used for animal feed), it is he who makes up most of the production of all oats in Russia, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture specified to RBC. According to his representative, farmers are replacing oats with more marginal crops – cereals, oilseeds, soybeans, but this trend practically does not affect food oats, the gross harvest of which provides the required volume of production of oat flakes. The current production volumes of oats are sufficient to fully meet the needs of the domestic market, insists the representative of the Ministry of Agriculture.

How often do Russians buy oatmeal?

The category of cooking cereals, which also includes oatmeal, is one of the traditional types of breakfast, their consumption remains stable and has remained practically unchanged over the past three years, says Zoya Kibisova, a leading analyst of the product management department of the Russian Product company (sales of cooking cereals for with the Hercules brand, the company reaches about 10 billion rubles per year in monetary terms and about 102 thousand tons in volume, the brand accounts, according to Russkiy Product, about 15% of this market).

Russians can consume oatmeal in the form of whole oatmeal (but whole grains will take 40-60 minutes to cook), oatmeal in instant sachets with flavors, oatmeal flakes or quick-cooking oatmeal. Flakes under the Hercules trademark were produced in the USSR, and now it has become a household name.

Now oatmeal, sir: cereal prices are breaking records



The demand for oatmeal remains at the same level, says the representative of Lenta. Oatmeal is the second most popular cereal among Russians, and is also recognized by GfK. Most often, consumers buy rice, then oatmeal (both cereals and flakes), then buckwheat.

Consumption of oatmeal is slightly decreasing, it follows from the GfK data: if in January-August 2020, 54% of households bought it, a year later – 47%. Consumers could have either switched to other cereals or ditched oatmeal without any replacement, the research company said. The second option may be related to the fact that last year consumers were more at home due to the pandemic and self-isolation and had breakfast at home – it is oatmeal that leads among cereals that are used to prepare breakfast. There was no serious lockdown this year, so we didn’t have breakfast so hearty at home because of the rush or because there is an opportunity to have a snack in the morning on the way or at work, adds a GfK spokesman.

From October 2020 to September 2021, sales of cereals that require cooking in the largest retail chains grew by 1.6% in value terms, but decreased in volume by 8%, according to the NielsenIQ retail audit data.