The range of the placement price of Softline IT company during the IPO will be $ 7.5-10.5 per share :: News :: RBC Investments

IT services provider Softline has set a price range for IPOs in London and Moscow. The company plans to raise about $ 400 million from the sale of securities, and its value may be up to $ 1.9 billion

IT-company Softline announced the IPO price range on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and the Moscow Exchange. This is stated in the message of the company posted on the LSE website. The placement will take place in the range of $ 7.5-10.5 per GDR.

As part of the IPO, the company plans to raise about $ 400 million from the placement

representing its new common shares. It is expected that the resulting market

Softline will be from $ 1.49 billion to $ 1.93 billion. The collection of applications for the purchase of securities will be completed around October 26, and the final price will be announced the next day – October 27.

has already included an international IT company in the “First Level” section of the list of listed companies since October 8th. Global depository receipts will be traded under the SFTL ticker. The GDRs will also be listed on the standard listing segment of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and admitted to trading on the main trading floor of the London Stock Exchange.

Subsequently, the existing shareholders of Softline are expected to provide additional securities in the amount of up to 15% of the total number of GDRs placed within the offer as an additional placement option. Selling shareholders include Softline Group, Da Vinci Private Equity Fund, Investment Partnership Da Vinci Pre-IPO Fund and Zubr Capital Fund I.

Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and VTB Capital are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners. The placement also includes banks Alfa Capital Markets, Citigroup, Gazprombank and Sber CIB.

Softline plans to use the funds received from investors to finance acquisitions, for investments and general corporate purposes. Selling shareholders, the management of the group and some other shareholders of the company will not be able to sell shares for 180 days after the IPO.

Softline was founded in 1993 by Igor Borovikov. At first, her main activity was licensing of scientific software on the Russian market. From a small Russian software reseller, the company has grown into a global provider of IT solutions. Now Softline operates in more than 55 countries and serves 10,000 orders a day. Softline’s turnover in the 2020 financial year ended March 31, 2021 increased by 8.9% year-on-year and amounted to $ 1.8 billion.

