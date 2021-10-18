The Russian premiere of the film “Spencer” will take place at the Khudozhestvenny cinema – Culture

MOSCOW, October 18. / TASS /. The Russian premiere of the film “Spencer” will take place on October 29 at the Khudozhestvenny cinema in Moscow. The main role in the film was played by actress Kristen Stewart, the press service of the cinema told TASS.

“On October 29 at 19:00, the Russian premiere of Pablo Larrain’s film” Spencer “with Kristen Stewart in the lead role will take place in the Great Hall of the Khudozhestvenny cinema. Tickets for the screening can be purchased on the cinema website,” the agency’s source said.

The press service added that the Chilean director Pablo Larrain has not turned to the genre of biographical drama for the first time. In 2016, his film Jackie, starring Natalie Portman, was released and won the Venice Film Festival for Best Screenplay and three Oscar nominations. This time Larrain was inspired by the story of Princess Diana, played by Kristen Stewart.

“The film tells about several days in 1995. Diana’s relationship with her husband, Prince Charles, is strained like never before, the press predicts an imminent divorce. The princess is forced to maintain the image of the family and portray the world. The Windsors traditionally gather for Christmas at the Sandringham estate, eat and drink at one table, go hunting, but Princess Diana is faced with the question of how much more she can withstand in such conditions, “- said the agency’s interlocutor.

According to the program director of the Khudozhestvenny cinema Stas Tyrkin, Pablo Larrain’s film is by no means a typical biography of Princess Diana: she loved, suffered, died.

“This genre in the application of the English royal family has lost all meaning due to the presence of the series” The Crown. ” Diana’s fans and researchers of her short life and untimely death, “Tyrkin added.

For the first time, the film was presented at the Venice Film Festival this year as part of the main competition. The tape will be released on November 4 by the White Nights distributor in the Khudozhestvenny cinema.