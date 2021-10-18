The Senate of the Czech Republic proposed to deal with the removal of the sick president :: Politics :: RBC

Milos Zeman

The Speaker of the Czech Senate Milos Vistrchil informed about the state of health of the President of the country Milos Zeman and allowed the launch of the procedure for temporarily depriving the president of powers due to the inability to fulfill his duties for health reasons, according to the Czech publication Seznam Zprávy.

According to Vystrchil, tomorrow, October 19, the Senate Constitutional Committee will meet to discuss further actions, for example, to activate the provisions of Article 66 of the Constitution of the country on the temporary transfer of powers to the President “Considering what I have read here, unfortunately, there is no other option – we will have to discuss when and how we will activate Article 66 of the Constitution, ”said the chairman of the Senate.

Prior to that, he announced to reporters the contents of a letter from the Central Military Hospital, where Zeman was placed.

“According to the conclusion of the hospital, Milos Zeman is currently unable to perform any work duties for health reasons. According to the hospital, given the nature of the underlying disease, the long-term prognosis is assessed as extremely uncertain, so the possibility of returning to their duties in the coming weeks is assessed as unlikely, ”Vystrchil said.

“The time has come to deal with Article 66 of the Constitution, which delegates the powers of the President to other constitutional officials. In my opinion, the Senate should address this issue a few days before the newly elected House of Representatives meets in November, ”Senator Vaclav Laska told Respect.