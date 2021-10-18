the sixth grader prepared in advance for the shooting at school

The sixth-grader who opened the shooting in the Perm school was preparing in advance for a “retaliation action”, although earlier he said that he was ordered to take up arms by the voices in his sleep. Dmitry G.’s mom believes that he prepared the carbine on Sunday evening.

“The safe is in the room where my daughter and I slept. Apparently, he took the gun in advance, because (in the morning) he did not approach him.

On the morning of October 18, the boy calmly carried the Saiga to the school in the Sars settlement, went up to the second floor and fired two shots: one at the ceiling, the other at the door. He threatened to kill a classmate who constantly pestered him. The school director cooled Dmitry’s ardor: she took him into her office and persuaded him to lay down his arms.

“The other day my son said that some classmate gets him at school. He says I can’t beat her, I don’t want to complain, what should I do with her? I advised not to pay attention, be patient. She can crack him with anything, call him “, – said the mother of a 12-year-old boy to ProCHAD.

She believes that Dmitry had no intent to murder, most likely, he wanted to intimidate the offender. Why he chose such a dangerous method, she does not know.

“We have a divorce from my husband, maybe it influenced. He is usually calm. I blame my father for everything – he taught him everything that a child does not need to know from childhood. Weapons, a motorcycle, a car – he already owns everything.” – Elena complained.

As a result of the accident, one student was slightly injured, no one else was injured. Dmitry does not face criminal liability, but he can be transferred to a specialized educational institution.