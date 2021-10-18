The source disclosed the scheme for the sale of alcohol, which killed 18 Sverdlovsk residents

The basis for alcohol, which poisoned the residents of Sverdlovsk, cost 200 rubles per liter

Photo: Anna Mayorova © URA.RU

news from the plot Mass poisoning with counterfeit alcohol

Businessmen who sold counterfeit alcohol in the Yekaterinburg Botanical Market did not put a price tag on it. Buyers took the drink for the price they named themselves, a source told URA.RU in law enforcement agencies. It was from this alcohol that 18 residents of Sverdlovsk died.

“The entrepreneur did not name the cost of the liquid. Buyers left as much money as they saw fit, ”said the agency’s interlocutor.

According to him, entrepreneurs bought the base (antiseptic) for making alcohol for 200 rubles per liter. Thereafter, the alcohol was diluted with water and bottled from one to one and a half liters. The mixture was sold to random customers who came to the market. The seller was not previously familiar with his customers.

The remainder of the antiseptic was poured into hand sanitizers. For the preparation of the batch, which was poisoned by the residents of Sverdlovsk, they bought 10 liters of antiseptic.

URA.RU applied to the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Sverdlovsk Region. They said that they have not yet commented on the details of the poisoning.

Reports of the death of Sverdlovsk residents from surrogate alcohol began to arrive on October 8. According to the investigation, the drink was purchased at the Yekaterinburg Botanical Market. There are victims of methanol poisoning in Yekaterinburg, Revda and Nizhny Tagil.