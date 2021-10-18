The spending of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for divorce became known – Secret of the firm

Pitt and Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 over “irreconcilable differences.” After two years of marriage, they had to share a multimillion-dollar fortune, and most importantly, to resolve issues of child custody. The former spouses have six children, of whom five have not reached the age of majority.

Hollywood stars could not agree on everything peacefully. In particular, Jolie demanded sole custody of the children, which did not suit Pitt. The divorce proceedings eventually took five years.

The Daily Mail journalists talked to lawyers from Los Angeles and found out that Pitt and Jolie have already spent a total of $ 2 million on litigation. According to experts, the hourly rate of the lawyers they hire can range from $ 1,000 to $ 1,500. They usually work about 40 or 50 hours a week on these kinds of things.

In addition, the former spouses hired a private judge. He bills them for services ranging from $ 900 to $ 1000 per hour. One of his working days can cost about $ 10,000, the newspaper found out. Some experts have suggested that the judge has already received $ 500,000 from the actors. According to the newspaper, the trial between Pitt and Jolie could last for another six years.

Photo: frame from video / YouTube-channel Clevver News

