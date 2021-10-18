The truck was dragging a Tesla electric car in front of it for about a kilometer. Video :: Autonews

In the United States, there was an unusual accident involving a truck and an electric Tesla Model 3. The video of the road incident was posted on YouTube. According to Insideevs, there were no casualties as a result of the accident.

According to preliminary data, the American electric car was moving in autopilot mode in its own lane when it was caught by a heavy cargo that was about to rebuild. As a result, Tesla turned around, and the car actually “got stuck” right in front of the truck. At the same time, the driver of the trailer did not notice the electric car and continued driving.

The Tesla driver, he said, tried to get out of this trap, but because of the high speed of the truck (over 100 km / h), he was unable to do so. The cars drove like this together for about a kilometer, when the truck finally stopped. According to the driver of the heavy-duty truck, it seemed to him that his car was “going somehow strangely.”

As a result, the local police had to deal with the incident. They recognized the truck driver as the culprit of the accident. The damage he caused to Tesla was estimated at $ 20,000.