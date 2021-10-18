The US is developing a lunar internet. NASA wants to embrace the moon with Wi-Fi

8 hours ago

Photo author, NASA Photo caption, American astronauts not only plan to return to the moon, but also do it with fundamentally new equipment.

The exploration of the moon is one of the priorities of the American space program for the next decade. First unmanned spacecraft will be sent there, then crews with astronauts. The National Space Agency (NASA) plans to provide them with a connection to the Earth, holding the Internet on the Moon.

American astronauts were on the moon in the summer of 1969 and the winter of 1972. In 2017, then US President Donald Trump signed a directive on the need to begin large-scale development of the nearest satellite of the Earth.

According to this directive, an unmanned spacecraft Artemis-1 will go to the moon in November 2021 – January 2022. Astronauts are to fly to the moon in the next five years.

Among the new technologies that NASA is developing under this program is the lunar Internet.

Why wifi on the moon

The fact is that the power of the existing radio communication channels is not enough to transmit the entire amount of data that the astronauts are planning to collect. The new mission, as conceived by NASA, will not be limited to a simple flight to the moon. The astronauts will remain there for a longer time and plan to master a significant part of the satellite.

The LunaNet program envisages that several communication nodes will be installed on the lunar surface. The Internet will differ from the terrestrial Wi-Fi in greater stability. In addition, the nodes will be able to store the accumulated information – in case of failures in its transmission.

“LunaNet will provide new opportunities for Earth-independent navigation,” says NASA spokesman Cheryl Gramling. “Manned and robotic missions will be able to quickly and accurately determine their location and transmit the received data.”

In addition, communication centers will be able to track emergencies – for example, storms that lead to an increase in radiation levels and warn astronauts about this.

Another function of the lunar Internet: it will be able to transmit the most accurate location of a person or cargo – in case of loss. This technology has already been developed by NASA to search for the missing in the United States.

And in Cleveland too

The technology as a whole is being tested on Earth – and will be applied there, significantly improving the quality and speed of the Internet. For its pilot project, NASA took Cleveland, Ohio’s largest city.

Photo author, NASA Photo caption, This is how the American city of Cleveland looks from space. If NASA succeeds in implementing its program, a similar photograph of the lunar surface could be sent to Earth seconds after it was taken.

The researchers found that 31% of households in the city are not connected to broadband. They then calculated that routers that could be anchored to regular poles would provide all of Cleveland with 7.5 megabits per second.

This will fully meet the basic needs of the residents. This is not enough just to play complex video games and watch videos in the best possible quality.

NASA says that solving the problem will come in handy not only for the exploration of the moon, but will also have a long-term impact on the economy of the entire United States and make it more equitable by ensuring equal access to the Internet for different groups of the population.