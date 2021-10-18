The US is developing a lunar internet. NASA wants to embrace the moon with Wi-Fi

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
95

internet on the moon

Photo author, NASA

Photo caption,

American astronauts not only plan to return to the moon, but also do it with fundamentally new equipment.

The exploration of the moon is one of the priorities of the American space program for the next decade. First unmanned spacecraft will be sent there, then crews with astronauts. The National Space Agency (NASA) plans to provide them with a connection to the Earth, holding the Internet on the Moon.

American astronauts were on the moon in the summer of 1969 and the winter of 1972. In 2017, then US President Donald Trump signed a directive on the need to begin large-scale development of the nearest satellite of the Earth.

According to this directive, an unmanned spacecraft Artemis-1 will go to the moon in November 2021 – January 2022. Astronauts are to fly to the moon in the next five years.

Among the new technologies that NASA is developing under this program is the lunar Internet.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here