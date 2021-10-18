“They hit him with a stool, but he doesn’t care”: eyewitnesses told about the massacre in the Yakutsk drug dispensary Photo: Yulia PYKHALOVA

Recall that the massacre in the Yakutsk drug dispensary took place late in the evening on October 16. According to the Republican Investigative Committee, one person died, and five more, including the attacker (Prokopy Trofimov), were stabbed. Investigators opened two criminal cases – “murder” and “attempted murder of two or more persons.”

The local Sakhaday newspaper contacted the patients who witnessed the attack. It turned out that the building has three floors, the first floor is an administrative one, the second floor contains “violent” patients, and the third one contains those who are not dangerous. It was there that Trofimov “drove in” on October 16. He was in ward number 6.

According to eyewitnesses, the order in the dispensary is strict, almost like in a prison: patients are thoroughly searched, there are no doors to the wards, telephones are handed out only from 16:00 to 19:00. At 21:00, patients are allowed to use the microwave in the kitchen. It was there that Trofimov could take a knife.

One of the patients described what he saw that evening:

– I fell asleep early, and woke up at 11 pm. Was sleepy, so the memories are like a flash. I saw some kind of fuss. A man holding on to his throat and a flying fire extinguisher. Looking out, I saw that in all the wards the patients began to move the beds and arm themselves with stools. I vaguely remember that this Trofimov yelled that someone had deceived him, but I think that most likely he was delusional. He was covered in blood and wandered around with a kitchen knife.

By that time, one of the wounded had already been dragged away, but Trofimov demanded that he be returned. Another patient reported that the patients were defending themselves at the time of the attack. None of the service personnel, guards or orderlies were around.

The patients had to resist on their own:

– This guy was running, and everyone was shouting to throw the knife. I saw that he ran into the ward and killed the patient. One of the patients hit him with a stool. By the way, the guy was rather big, and the stool was strong, but he didn’t care, he just hunched over and went with a knife at the attacker slowly. He backed away, it’s good that he didn’t fall, – says an eyewitness.

When talking to journalists, patients wondered how he ended up on the third floor with the “peaceful” ones? The prosecutor’s office will investigate this issue, as well as where Trofimov took the knife.

