Tom Cruise saved the cameraman on new shots from the filming of “Mission: Impossible 7”

A hero on the screen and in real life.

Still from the movie “Mission Impossible: Consequences”

Tom Cruise rescued the cameraman during the filming of the action scene of the action movie “Mission: Impossible 7”. The Daily Mail portal published footage of the moment.



Cruz has clearly proven that he is a hero not only on screen, but in real life as well! While working on the scene on a moving train, the operator lost his balance and nearly fell. However, the actor quickly rushed to the rescue:

It can be seen that the operator has seat belts; they do not work on such dangerous scenes in a different way. However, Cruz did not let the operator fall below and helped him climb onto the roof. Otherwise, the man might get hurt.

In the pictures, Tom Cruise is accompanied by Hayley Atwell, who plays the new heroine of the cult franchise. She is expected to be closely associated with Ethan Hunt (Cruz). The photographs reveal that at some point the heroes will have to run along the train. Another newcomer, Esai Morales, who is likely to appear in the role of the villain, also appeared in the frames.

Pom Klementieff, Shay Wigham, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson will also appear in the tape.

Mission: Impossible 7 by Christopher McQuarrie is set to premiere on April 26, 2022.

