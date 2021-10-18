Top 3 Cryptocurrencies To Watch For This Week (October 18-24, 2021) | Blockchain24

A number of projects continue to evolve as the fourth quarter progresses, with important updates and announcements coming this week to strengthen their market position and benefit the communities.

3. Terra (LUNA)

LUNA is the second proprietary Terra protocol token developed by Terraform Labs, a South Korean company that aims to offer an algorithmic-driven, seignorage-driven stablecoin platform called Terra. Users have the ability to link Luna tokens and generate elevator rewards and the validator it is linked to, and this counts as the same as staking.

Why Terra? Voting on motion 128 ends October 20

Following the completion of the Columbus-5 upgrade on September 30, the Terra team is pushing forward their plan to fully upgrade to Stargate IBC and provide connectivity to other blockchain projects based on the Cosmos SDK. The team announced that the vote on Prop 128 will end on October 20 at 20:51:38 (PDT), and if successful, the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol will be enabled for communication between Terra and other blockchains, as well as simple token transfer will be enabled. on Cosmos network projects such as Thorchain, Band Protocol, Kava, and Injective Protocol. You can vote in the Terra Station Wallet and learn more about Prop 128 here.

2. Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot is a blockchain platform that aims to achieve scalability through the interoperability of specialized blockchains called parachains. Different types of blockchains, whether allowed or not, can be linked to each other through Polkadot.

Why exactly Polkadot? Parachain auction date just announced

The Polkadot network is ready to launch its first parachains, and like the Kusama auctions launched in June, the Polkadot parachain auctions will include projects looking to deploy parachains filing the largest DOT bid for success. DOT holders can participate in crowd funding and lend their tokens to projects they want to support. After the proposal is accepted, the first parachain auctions will begin on November 11, and the auctions will continue until 2022. Participants of the crowd fund will “bind” their tokens for the duration of the lease of each slot of the parachain and will queue up to receive tokens from successful projects. … This will naturally drive up the price of DOT, which jumped 15% this week after the news broke, and you can read more about slot auctions here.

1. Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) is considered the world’s first decentralized digital currency and was created in 2009 by a mystical figure named Satoshi Nakamoto. Bitcoin is a deflationary currency, limited to a total of 21 million coins. Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency and is traded on various exchanges and also used in peer-to-peer transactions.

Why Bitcoin? ETF Futures Approval and ATH Price Approximation

After many years, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is close to approving a Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). ProShares may be the first to launch an ETF next week, and in a recent amendment said its filing is expected on October 18. Bitcoin Futures ETF products will track Bitcoin futures rather than the daily spot price of Bitcoin, but will continue to provide more traditional traders and institutions with easy access to Bitcoin. The news turned out to be extremely bullish for Bitcoin, with the price exceeding $ 60,000 and BTC looks set to approach its current record price of $ 64,816 this week.

How did you earn coins last week?

The seven-day period has usually produced mixed results in the market; and IOTX fell 1% and is currently trading at about $ 0.06. STX fell 24% and is currently trading at $ 2.07, while SOL is up 7% for the week and is currently trading at $ 165. Within a week, the market moved from a total valuation of $ 2.28 trillion to $ 2.51 trillion.