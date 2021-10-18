Tourists were unhappy with the resumption of flights with countries

According to travelers, there is an unfavorable situation for covid in Russia

Russian tourists opposed the resumption of flights with other countries. So, since November 9, air traffic with Thailand, the Bahamas, Iran, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Slovenia, Tunisia and Sweden is being restored. This news raised many questions among Russians.

It is known that recently in Russia there has been an increase in the incidence of coronavirus. The number of new cases per day in the country exceeds 30 thousand, in the capital this figure “oversteps” the mark of six thousand. Against the background of the current picture, the decision to resume flights with other countries looks somewhat premature. This opinion is shared by Russian travelers, who expressed their position on Twitter.

Many tourists are outraged that such decisions are made every time during a period of rapid growth in the incidence. They indicate that the resumption of flights is unlikely to have a positive impact on the statistics for covid.

“All the intensive care units are clogged, and at the same time it is possible to fly all over the world,” emphasizes one of the travelers, Rambler reports.

It is not entirely clear how much tougher prevention measures will be taken by the leaders of the aforementioned countries. Tourists suggested that states may well make a sudden decision to re-cancel flights. And to do it just on November 9th.

