TSMC promises to master the 2nm technical process in 2025 / News / Overclockers.ua

Taiwanese contract chip maker TSMC has revealed more details about its plans to develop new technological processes. In the coming years, we will see the 3nm N3 node and its improved version N3E, as well as the 2nm N2.

TSMC N3 technology will provide comprehensive scalability over N5. The talk is about an increase in the density of transistors by 1.7 times, with a simultaneous increase in productivity (10-15%) and energy efficiency (25-30%). But these benefits come at the cost of multiples of complexity. The number of EUV lithography layers and the number of steps required to obtain a finished plate will increase.

“The risky production of the N3 is scheduled for 2021 with serial production starting in the second half of 2022,” said CC Wei, CEO of TSMC. “Therefore, we can expect the bulk of N3’s revenues to start coming in in the first quarter of 2023.”

“We also introduced the N3E node as an extension of our N3 family,” Wei continued. “N3E will feature an improved workflow window with increased performance, capacity and yield. The N3E is slated for mass production a year later after N3. “

The N2 process technology has remained a mystery until now. Earlier, the chipmaker publicly considered the possibility of using GAAFET (gate-all-around field-effect transistor) transistors, but did not confirm this conclusively. The head of TSMC limited himself to only approximate dates: “I can share with you that in our 2nm technology, density and performance will be the most competitive in 2025,” Wei said.

A source:

AnandTech