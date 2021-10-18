https://ria.ru/20211018/turtsiya-1754979792.html

Turkey allowed the purchase of Russian fighters

Turkey allowed the purchase of Russian fighters – RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

Turkey allowed the purchase of Russian fighters

Turkey may purchase Russian Su-35 and Su-57 fighters if the United States freezes the sale of F-16s after the F-35, said the head of the defense industry … RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

2021-10-18T10: 10

2021-10-18T10: 10

2021-10-18T10: 10

in the world

technologies

USA

Turkey

su-35

f-35

f-16

Ismail Demir

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/14/1742043207_0-0:2823:1588_1920x0_80_0_0_84668fbc5af91ac64983702d8f1b7a30.jpg

ANKARA, 18 October – RIA Novosti. Turkey may purchase Russian Su-35 and Su-57 fighters if the United States freezes the sale of F-16s after the F-35, said Ismail Demir, head of the Turkish defense industry, as director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) told RIA Novosti earlier ) Russia Dmitry Shugaev, Russia is ready to negotiate with the Turkish side on the Su-35 and Su-57 fighters, if Ankara decides to buy them. then Turkey will not be left without alternatives. If necessary, the topic of the Su-35 and Su-57 can be opened at any time. Our industry is doing everything to ensure our security, and if something additional is needed, then we can always find exit, “Demir said on Kanal 7 TV. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that the United States offered his country to buy F-16 fighters after it was excluded from the program for the production of the latest F-35 fighters. its USA sent an official notification to Turkey about its exclusion from the program of production of the newest F-35 fighters due to the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems by Ankara. The United States canceled a joint F-35 production memorandum signed by Turkey in January 2007 with the seven remaining F-35 project partners – the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Denmark, Canada and Norway. Turkey had previously committed to purchase 100 F-35 aircraft. She has also been involved in the production of over 1,000 components for them. As the Minister of Industry and Technology of the Republic Mustafa Varank told RIA Novosti earlier, Turkey continues to produce these components, despite the fact that the United States excluded it from this project.

https://ria.ru/20210317/koshmar-1601682866.html

https://ria.ru/20211008/sekret-1753734785.html

https://ria.ru/20210507/dialog-1731395731.html

USA

Turkey

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/14/1742043207_207: 2746:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_c42b609409303ea120ef61d611631769.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, technology, usa, turkey, su-35, f-35, f-16, ismail demir, su-57, russia