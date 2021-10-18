Twitter creator will develop its own Bitcoin mining system

Jack Dorsey, the creator of the social network Twitter, plans to develop his own system for mining the digital currency Bitcoin.

What is known

It will not be the specialist himself who will create the new hardware architecture and special open source software, but the company he founded, Square. She has been using this approach since last summer when developing a hardware wallet for BTC.

Dorsey did not disclose details of how the new system will function. But he noted that the main goal of the project is to increase the efficiency of mining. Square wants to make mining of the main cryptocurrency available to a larger population.

At the same time, Jack Dorsey named three key problems that will prevent the company from realizing its plans. The first is the intelligent use of energy. The second is the high complexity of systems for mining cryptocurrency. The third is a shortage of components and an increase in prices due to the fact that a small number of companies are engaged in the development of equipment.

And what about Bitcoin?

The most expensive cryptocurrency rate failed to reach its all-time high last week. It crossed the $ 62,000 mark for the first time since spring. The maximum value of BTC over the last 24 hours is $ 62,614. At the time of this writing, Bitcoin costs $ 62,230. To update the historical maximum ($ 64,863), the digital currency needs to rise in price by about $ 2,700.

Source: Engadget

For those who want to know more: