Ukraine and the IMF tentatively agreed on a tranche of $ 700 million :: Economy :: RBC

The agreement must be approved by the management of the fund. Zelensky expects this to happen in November

Vladimir Zelensky

(Photo: Irina Yakovleva / TASS)



Employees of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Ukrainian authorities have reached an agreement at the working level on the revision of the credit program, the press service of the fund said.

“This paves the way for considering the first revision of the SBA (Stand-by Arrangement) and a request for an extension of the program by the IMF’s executive board,” the organization said in a statement. The fund noted that the completion of the first revision of the agreement will pay Ukraine about $ 700 million.

The head of the IMF mission in Ukraine Ivanna Vladkova Hollar clarified that it is about agreements “on an updated list of measures in economic, financial and structural policies to help cope with the economic crisis and the health crisis caused by COVID-19, while maintaining the macroeconomic and financial stability “.

IMF mission arrived in Ukraine ahead of $ 700 million tranche allocation



According to Hollar, Ukraine’s cooperation program with the IMF will focus on ensuring the independence of the central bank, fighting corruption, promoting judicial reform, reducing the role of the state and interest groups in the economy and other tasks.