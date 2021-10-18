Ukraine has applied for certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator – Gazeta.Ru

Naftogaz Ukrainy has applied for participation in the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline operator. RIA News”…

Naftogaz, as a national company, has applied for participation in the certification process of the Nord Stream 2 operator before the German regulator, the Federal Agency for German Grids, ”Vitrenko said.

In addition, the Ukrainian side is coordinating the position on certification of Nord Stream 2 with the Polish PGNiG, the head of Naftogaz said.

Earlier it became known that on October 18 the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline filled technical gas. As specified in Nord Stream AG, commissioning work on the second line continues.

On September 10, Gazprom announced the completion of the construction of Nord Stream 2. Sergei Ivanov, the representative of the President of Russia for environmental protection, ecology and transport, said about the exceptional environmental friendliness of the project.

The gas pipeline runs from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The United States actively opposes the project, promoting its liquefied natural gas in the EU. In addition, the project has other adversary countries, including Ukraine and Poland.