US Department of Justice confirms Venezuelan diplomat's extradition from Cape Verde
US Department of Justice confirmed the extradition of a Venezuelan diplomat from Cape Verde – RIA Novosti, 10/17/2021
US Department of Justice confirms Venezuelan diplomat’s extradition from Cape Verde
The US Department of Justice confirmed to RIA Novosti the extradition of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab to the United States. RIA Novosti, 17.10.2021
2021-10-17
2021-10-17T15: 17
2021-10-17T15: 20
WASHINGTON, October 17 – RIA Novosti. The US Department of Justice confirmed to RIA Novosti the extradition of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab to the United States. Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, extradited to the United States, will appear before a US court on Monday, Justice Department spokesman Nicole Navas Oxman told RIA Novosti. "He is expected to appear in court at a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge John O "Sullivan in the South District Court of Florida on Monday, October 18 at 1 pm," Justice Department spokeswoman Nicole Navas Oxman said. She said the extradition was "in full compliance with the relevant Cape Verdean laws" and court decisions. The United States thanked Cape Verde for its help in this difficult case, Navas Oxman said. In mid-September, the Venezuelan government decided to formally include diplomat Alex Saab in the negotiating delegation at meetings with the opposition in Mexico City. where he was detained on request from the US On Saturday he was extradited to the United States, where he is to appear in Florida on corruption charges, the whole process in the Venezuelan government was called a kidnapping.
US Department of Justice confirms Venezuelan diplomat’s extradition from Cape Verde
Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, extradited to the United States, will appear before a US court on Monday, US Justice Department spokesman Nicole Navas Oxman told RIA Novosti.
“He is expected to appear in court at a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge John O” Sullivan in the Southern District of Florida Court on Monday October 18 at 1 pm, “Justice Department spokeswoman Nicole Navas Oxman said.
According to her, the extradition took place “in full compliance with the relevant laws of Cape Verde” and court decisions. The US Department of Justice thanked Cape Verde for its help in this difficult matter, Navas Oksman said.
