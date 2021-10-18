https://ria.ru/20211018/format-1755116036.html

US will not take part in the “Moscow format” meeting on Afghanistan

The United States will not take part in the “Moscow format” meeting on Afghanistan – RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

US will not take part in the “Moscow format” meeting on Afghanistan

The United States will not participate in the “Moscow format” on Afghanistan due to the difficulties in logistics, but recognizes the constructiveness of these negotiations and leaves … RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

2021-10-18T21: 57

2021-10-18T21: 57

2021-10-18T22: 03

in the world

USA

Afghanistan

U.S. Department of State

Russia

washington (city)

ned price

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/05/1739887844_0:233:1280:953_1920x0_80_0_0_9035e898bdca445b20737d8069aa8489.jpg

WASHINGTON, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The United States will not participate in the Moscow format on Afghanistan because of the difficulties in logistics, but recognizes the constructiveness of these negotiations and leaves room for its involvement, said State Department spokesman Ned Price. “We will not participate in the Moscow format.” Troika plus “- a constructive, effective forum. We look forward to work in this forum, but we are not in the position to participate this week,” Price said at the briefing. He clarified that it is logistically difficult for the United States to participate this week. but confirmed that Washington supports this process and can participate in it in the future.

https://ria.ru/20211015/afganistan-1754779374.html

USA

Afghanistan

Russia

washington (city)

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/05/1739887844_0-0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_1712e6fbc9dcf6b27f5b28be9d035664.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, usa, afghanistan, us state department, russia, washington (city), ned price