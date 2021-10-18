https://ria.ru/20211018/format-1755116036.html
US will not take part in the “Moscow format” meeting on Afghanistan
WASHINGTON, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The United States will not participate in the Moscow format on Afghanistan because of the difficulties in logistics, but recognizes the constructiveness of these negotiations and leaves room for its involvement, said State Department spokesman Ned Price. “We will not participate in the Moscow format.” Troika plus “- a constructive, effective forum. We look forward to work in this forum, but we are not in the position to participate this week,” Price said at the briefing. He clarified that it is logistically difficult for the United States to participate this week. but confirmed that Washington supports this process and can participate in it in the future.
