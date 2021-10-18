Viacheslav Volodin changes the staff of his advisers

The post of auditor in the State Duma was vacant. When Volodin just came to the post of Speaker of the Chamber in 2016, out of the six full-time positions of Advisor to the Speaker of the State Duma in the first month and a half of the VII convocation, he immediately filled two, Kommersant wrote. Alexey Kravtsov, a specialist in investment audit of energy facilities, was appointed as the auditor, and Yuri Shuvalov, who came to the chamber immediately after Boris Gryzlov became its head in 2003, was appointed as a media advisor. Shuvalov later resigned as an assistant to the presidential administration for socio-economic cooperation with the CIS, Kravtsov resigned from the post of adviser to Volodin before the end of the convocation, said an interlocutor in the State Duma.