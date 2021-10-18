Viacheslav Volodin changes the staff of his advisers

Several deputies who did not pass to the State Duma of the VIII convocation will continue to work in the lower house of parliament. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has appointed Nikolai Gonchar as his staff adviser, two interlocutors on Okhotny Ryad told Vedomosti.
With the beginning of the convocation, the powers of all former advisers end, and Volodin has not yet made any other appointments. In this position, Gonchar will deal with the internal audit of the financial activities of the lower chamber, says the interlocutor in the apparatus. As a justification for this particular direction of Gonchar’s activity, the interlocutor cited the fact that Gonchar was the chairman of the committee of the parliamentary assembly of Russia and Belarus on budget and finance. The 74-year-old Gonchar worked as chairman of the Moscow City Council in 1991-1993, after which he became a deputy of the II-VII convocations, but did not go to the State Duma of the VIII convocation.
The post of auditor in the State Duma was vacant. When Volodin just came to the post of Speaker of the Chamber in 2016, out of the six full-time positions of Advisor to the Speaker of the State Duma in the first month and a half of the VII convocation, he immediately filled two, Kommersant wrote. Alexey Kravtsov, a specialist in investment audit of energy facilities, was appointed as the auditor, and Yuri Shuvalov, who came to the chamber immediately after Boris Gryzlov became its head in 2003, was appointed as a media advisor. Shuvalov later resigned as an assistant to the presidential administration for socio-economic cooperation with the CIS, Kravtsov resigned from the post of adviser to Volodin before the end of the convocation, said an interlocutor in the State Duma.