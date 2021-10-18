Virologist Explains Rise In COVID Cases In Countries With High Vaccination Coverage | News | News

Vaccines provide a high level of protection against hospitalizations and deaths, but even 90% effectiveness is not 100%. This opinion was expressed to Izvestia by Antoine Flao, director of the Institute of Global Health at the Medical Faculty of the University of Geneva.

“This seemingly insignificant percentage of vaccine underperformance can lead to high absolute numbers when large segments of the population are involved in waves of infection,” the expert said.

In recent days, a number of countries where most of the population is covered by vaccines have noted an increase in the spread of coronavirus cases. For example, in Singapore, with an 80% vaccination rate in the population in October, the daily incidence reached 3,000 cases. In the UK, a country where more than 66% of the population received both required doses, by mid-October, the number of new infections per day exceeded 45 thousand, which was the highest level in the last three months. And in the United States, where 56% of the population is covered by two components of the vaccine, 90–99 thousand new cases have been registered in recent days.

In many ways, as the expert noted, the current increase in the incidence in countries with high vaccination coverage is due to their strategy of “vaccine only” in the summer.

“Other countries with similar vaccination coverage, such as Spain, Portugal, Italy, France, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Sweden or Norway, have taken additional measures, including vaccination passports, mandatory mask wearing indoors and on public transport, and more attention is being paid to ventilation of premises, testing policy and strict border control, ”concluded Flao.

At the same time, it is vaccination that remains the number one step towards overcoming the pandemic, the virologist emphasized.

