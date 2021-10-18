Volgograd Federal Antimonopoly Service recognized the advertisement of the YobiDoyobi sushi network as inappropriate :: Society :: RBC

After that, the founders of the network tried to register a trademark outside Russia, in the United States, which, according to the FAS, was denied. “This refusal clearly states that the word has consonance with the words of profanity that have obscene content, contrary to public interests and moral norms,” ​​writes the FAS, without indicating who and when made such a decision.

In 2019, in St. Petersburg, the FAS closed the YobiDoyobi establishment, which operated under the franchise. However, as it turned out, the restaurant continued to operate, changing franchisees. According to Konstantin Zimen, one of the founders of the network, the statement of the Federal Antimonopoly Service that the name of the bar is “offensive” and “obscene” does not correspond to reality, all the claims of the anti-monopoly authorities were against the sign.

Read on RBC Pro

After the opening of the enterprise, according to the statements of Krasnoyarsk residents in February 2016, the regional FAS checked the ethics of the name “YobiDoyobi” and recognized it as legitimate. According to the FAS, the co-founder of the project, Konstantin Zimen, believes that the officials’ dissatisfaction is caused by the ambiguous name of the company, but the norms of Russian legislation do not provide for punishment for a dissonant brand. Therefore, another formal reason for filing a complaint was found – a sign with the name.