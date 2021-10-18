Volodin proposed to introduce a procedure for withdrawing the Nobel Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize was discredited by its award to politicians who allowed the collapse of their countries and unleashed conflicts and wars. You can regain confidence in it by introducing a procedure for revoking an award. This opinion was expressed on Sunday in his Telegram channel by the Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin. This was reported by the TASS agency.

When they talk about the Nobel Prize in the field of fundamental sciences, there are no questions, it is awarded for real achievements, Volodin said. However, in his opinion, there are no clear criteria for evaluating the Nobel Peace Prize laureates now, despite the fact that they were indicated in the will of Alfred Nobel. (From the will of Alfred Nobel: “[…] to someone who will make a significant contribution to the unity of peoples, the abolition of slavery, the reduction of the number of existing armies and the promotion of a peace agreement. ” Ed.)

Volodin recalled that in recent years the prize has been awarded to former USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev, whose “reign led to the disunity of peoples, the largest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century – the collapse of the USSR.” The laureates were a politician from Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, whose government was later accused of genocide of the Muslim Rohingya people, and former US President Barack Obama, under whom the “Arab Spring” took place, the conflict in Syria broke out, etc., the TASS publication notes. Volodin believes that such politicians made major mistakes, right up to the outbreak of wars, but in none of these cases did the Nobel Committee revoke the Peace Prize.

“It is obvious that such decisions discredit the Nobel Peace Prize. The credibility of it may be able to return the introduction of the procedure for withdrawing the prize in case of revealed facts of crimes, violations against human rights and freedoms,” Volodin said. In his opinion, “it is unacceptable when people involved in terrible crimes” are still its laureates, but those who really deserve this award are not.

The decision to award the Nobel Peace Prize has been controversial several times. One of the most controversial examples is the awarding of Yasser Arafat, who received the award “for efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East” in 1994 – just on the eve of yet another crisis in Arab-Israeli relations. Doubts about the decision of the Nobel Committee were also caused by the awarding of Barack Obama, which took place in 2009, when the newly elected American president was still in the status of “newly elected”. The 2012 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the European Union amid the financial crisis and tangible difficulties in the ideology of a united Europe.