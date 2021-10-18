weight loss secrets from famous models

We are all looking for new ways to always stay thin and fit without compromising our health. Everyone is familiar with the basic rules of losing weight: a balanced diet, a minimum of fast carbohydrates, regular physical activity … But is this really the main guarantee of success? Olga Rasputnyaya has collected the secrets of beauty and harmony from world-famous models that allow you to create a beautiful body without strict diets and restrictions.

Gisele Bundchen

Brazilian model and mother of two children Gisele Bündchen considers respect for her own body the key to her adorable figure. She closely monitors the correctness of her diet and for this reason does not eat foods with a lot of sugar and unhealthy trans fats like fast food. Giselle pays great attention to an active lifestyle. The model loves Chinese martial arts and practiced kung fu right up to childbirth. In addition, she does yoga three times a week.

Related materials:

Kendall Jenner

Women around the world are wondering how 23-year-old top model Kendall Jenner manages to keep her body in such perfect shape. However, let’s be objective: Kendall was really lucky with genes, so she never experienced problems with being overweight. When a model needs to ensure that she has lost a few pounds before being shown, she follows a high-intensity workout combined with a protein diet. Kendall Jenner names the following among her main rules for healthy weight loss:

– Lots of liquid

The top model can’t imagine any fat burning diet without enough clean water. Kendall loves detox teas and can drink up to 12 cups a day! According to the model, tea can reduce hunger by 4-6 hours and allows you to recharge your energy for the whole day. The benefits of drinking plenty of fluids have also been confirmed by doctors and fitness gurus.

– Snacks between main meals

Kendall is a huge fan of butter made from different types of nuts (almonds, cashews, peanuts). If we look at her shopping list, we will surely find a Twix bar, peanut butter, hummus and carrots. The model also enjoys snacking on whole almonds and drinks fruit juice throughout the day.

Related materials:

– Main dishes

In terms of main dishes, Kendall Jenner prefers to grill vegetables and meats. The model’s healthy diet includes a balanced serving of lean chicken, healthy brown rice, and raw vegetables. She also likes to eat vegetables combined with hummus.

– Cheat Mil

The model, like everyone else, loves to pamper herself with delicious and, as a rule, high-calorie food. She loves pizza from her favorite restaurant Craig’s in Hollywood, frozen yoghurts and vegan pasta bolognese. However, in order not to harm the figure, Kendall allows himself his favorite dishes only 2 days a week, all the rest of the time adhering to proper nutrition.

– Avocado for breakfast

Kendall is aware of the many health benefits of avocados and regularly includes them in her diet. For breakfast, she usually eats an avocado with toast or a plate of oatmeal.

Gigi Hadid

The popular model and angel Victoria’s Secret, thanks to her angelic appearance, has achieved dizzying success in a short time. However, not everyone knows that at the beginning of her career, many designers often criticized her for “not meeting model standards.” The girl made concessions to the fashion industry, becoming a lot of training and switching to a more strict diet. Gigi, like Kendall, adheres to a common nutritional system in which she eats 6 days a week according to all the rules, and one day allows herself a coveted slice of pizza or cake. The model considers it important to give yourself a break from the diet, otherwise you can break loose and quickly gain the lost pounds.

Related materials:

Adriana Lima

Brazilian model Adriana Lima also once experienced problems with being overweight, so now the model carefully monitors nutrition and is actively exercising. Her favorite sport is boxing. By the way, Adriana is far from the first model who prefers this sport. And for good reason: boxing not only allows you to effectively burn calories, but also affects all muscle groups, keeping the body in good shape. She also often exercises with a skipping rope.

“I always carry a rope with me – I can jump right in the room”, – shared the star in one of her interviews.

As for nutrition, Adriana eats small portions, avoiding bread and sugar.

Naomi Campbell

But Naomi Campbell does not hide the fact that she denies all diets and dietary restrictions. The supermodel herself has never denied herself small pleasures. However, she keeps an eye on her figure and does yoga. Every morning Naomi starts with a glass of hot lemon water, which has a cleansing effect and removes toxins from the body.

Related materials:

Erin Heatherton

Victoria’s Secret angel and ex-girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio Erin Heatherton believes yoga and Pilates are the best physical activity to shape a beautiful body. The model is also engaged in ballet. As for treadmills, they prefer incline walking. It’s important to make sure your glutes are involved, not your hips, Erin says. Thanks to intense physical activity, the model allows herself to feast on her favorite chocolate.